Scorsese-Marvel controversy: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman weigh in

In an interview with BBC 5 Live, Boseman said the multiple Oscar-winning director was "possibly campaigning" for an award for his Netflix gangster drama, which was getting limited release in theatres.

The actor also said he had to "respect" the director's opinion on Marvel films because he was "a genius at what he does".

"You've got to think about when he's saying it. He's saying it when he's possibly campaigning for an award. He's saying it at a time when he's making a Netflix movie, so that's how eyes get on his film, and it's not going to be in the cinemas - it's not going to be seen the best way," Boseman said.

Almost a month after sparking the debate, Scorsese, in an attempt to settle the matter, elaborated on his remarks in an October 4 op-ed of the New York Times, saying while the superhero films were made by people of considerable talent and artistry, there is an absence of "revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger" in them.