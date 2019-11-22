Scooter Braun opens up on Taylor Swift dispute, says people need to communicate

Washington D.C [USA]: After the heated controversy, Scooter Braun finally broke his silence on the dispute between Taylor Swift and her former label, Big Machine Records.

In a Q&A at the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference on Thursday, the 38-year-old music manager addressed the public fissure after keeping quiet on the matter for months since his Ithica Holdings purchased Big Machine Records back in June, reported Fox News.

The businessman opened up about the same when he was asked by the moderator Shirley Halperin about how he "wraps his head around" having so many Swift fans casting him as the villain in the very public feud.

"I haven't talked about this in six months. Not once. I haven't made a statement about it," Braun confessed, according to Variety.