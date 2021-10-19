'Schitt's Creek' star Sarah Levy ties the knot with actor-producer Graham Outerbridge

"Schitt's Creek" star Sarah Levy secretly married actor-producer Graham Outerbridge over the weekend.

The 35-year-old actor confirmed the news of her wedding on Instagram on Monday.

"Bells are ringing," Sarah captioned a photo of her and Graham, 39, inside the photo booth at the reception.

According to Page Six, the ceremony was held on Saturday at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California in the presence of close friends and family.

Sarah's co-star and older brother, Dan Levy, also shared the news on his Instagram page with a photo of the siblings rocking the dance floor.

"My sister got married this weekend. This is absolutely not a photo of us screaming the lyrics to S Club Party on the dance floor. Love you, @sarahlevy," Dan, 38, wrote in the caption.

While Sarah and Graham never confirmed their engagement, they made their relationship Instagram official in May 2018 while vacationing in Bermuda.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 02:12 PM IST