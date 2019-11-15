Schindler's List producer Branko Lustig passes away at 87

Los Angeles: Holocaust survivor and Academy Award winner Branko Lustig, who nabbed best picture Oscars for "Schindlers List" and "Gladiator," is no more. He was 87.

He died at his home in Croatia, reports variety.com. His death was announced on the website for Festival of Tolerance, which Lustig oversaw as president since 2008.

Lustig was born in Osijek, Yugoslavia, in 1932 to a Croatian Jewish family. He was a prisoner of the Auschwitz and Bergen-Belsen concentration camps during World War II.