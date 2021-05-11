Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' to release in India on THIS date

The much-awaited Marvel superhero film 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson will soon release in India. The film is making its way to Indian theatres on July 9 this year.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

He shared a new intriguing poster of the movie and alongside the poster he wrote, "NEXT SUPERHERO SPECTACLE FROM #MARVEL... #BlackWidow - starring #ScarlettJohansson - to release in #India on 9 July 2021 in 6 languages: #English, #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam... NEW POSTER..."