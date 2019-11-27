Scarlett Johansson says she romanticized marriage with Ryan Reynolds

Washington D.C.: Scarlett Johansson is learning from the mistakes she made in the past after marrying actor Ryan Reynolds.

According to People magazine, in a recent interview with 'Vanity Fair,' the 35-year-old star opened up about her first marriage to actor Ryan Reynolds and the lessons she learned from the experience.

"The first time I got married I was 23 years old," Johansson said without naming her 43-year-old husband.

"I didn't really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way." The two exchanged vows in 2008 and got divorced in 2011.

"It's a different part of my life now," she said of that time period.

"I feel like I'm in a place in my life, I feel I'm able to make more active choices. I'm more present, I think than I've been before," she added.

The 'Avenger: Endgame' star then married French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014. The two divorced in 2017 and share one 5-year-old daughter Rose.

Now, Johansson has found love again with Saturday Night Live actor Colin Jost. The couple engaged in May after two years of dating.

"The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea," Johansson told Vanity Fair .

"I think that would be wonderful. I've always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter's father as well. It just wasn't the right person. But I like that idea."