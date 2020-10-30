Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married

The "Saturday Night Live" star and Johansson got engaged in May 2019 after two years of dating.

The couple set tongues wagging when showcased lots of public display of affection at a party in 2017. However, a source said at the time that they were "hooking up" and it had "been going on for a bit" at that point.

They also made an appearance as a couple on the red carpet at the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere in Los Angeles on April 22 and they looked quite the smitten couple as they stared lovingly into each other's eyes.

Johansson finalised her divorce from her second husband, journalist Dauriac, in September 2017 after filing in March of that year. They have a 6-year-old daughter Rose.

She'd also been married to actor Ryan Reynolds for just over two years from September 2008 to December 2010.

On the other hand, Jost has never been married before.

Back in 2019, Johansson hosted a Marvel-themed "Saturday Night Live". She joked about there not being a lot of pressure being a host, even if the show ends up being bad.

"What are they going to do? Fire my fiancé?" Johansson said. "Oh no, what are we going to do without his paycheck?"

The monologue side-tracked into bizarrely dated territory when several cast members are turned to dust with a Thanos-like snap.

She later gushed about how, on the SNL stage, is where she met the "love of my life". She has hosted the show six times.