Saraswati Mata will slap you: Desi Twitter is mad at Selena Gomez for standing on books

Selena Gomez made heads turn as she walked the red carpet of the 2019 American Music Awards that marked her first live TV performance in two years.
The singer-actress has been lauded for her stand on women empowerment and speaking against online bullying. However, it seems like her recent photoshoot may have just triggered that.
Selena, who has collaborated with athleisure mogul PUMA, did a photoshoot where she can be seen standing on a pile of books. For non-desi peeps reading up, it’s a sin to stand on books, as knowledge is worshipped in India, and these binds represent just that.
Here’s what Twitterati had to say.
According to People magazine, it's been more than two years since Gomez, who suffers from lupus, revealed she had undergone kidney transplant surgery, sharing that her best friend Francia Raisa had given her the organ as a life-saving measure. The star has taken time off to focus on her health but came roaring back to the music scene again this year.
