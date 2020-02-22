Salma Hayek flaunts her svelte figure in sexy swimsuit

Washington D.C.: American-Mexican actor Salma Hayek shared a picture of herself sitting on the edge of a boat in a swimsuit during a tropical getaway.

The 53-year-old actor soaked in the sun in a boat near a rocky cliff where she was seen wearing a black, one-piece swimsuit, white large cat-eye sunglasses and a wide-brim hat.

While the gorgeous picture had no caption it did not stop Hayek's fans from praising her.