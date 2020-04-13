Ryan Reynolds reignites hilarious feud with Hugh Jackman by trolling his wedding anniversary post

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds quipped that actress Deborra-Lee Furness should "hang in there" as she and her actor husband Hugh Jackman marked their 24th anniversary.

Jackman shared a post that read: "These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fibre of my soul. Happy anniversary. #24," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

To which, Reynolds commented: "Hang in there, Deb."