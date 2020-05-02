Russo brothers to make live-action version of Disney's 'Hercules'

Los Angeles: The world of "Hercules" will come alive on the big screen once again, this time as a live-action film.

Disney is in early development of a live-action remake of its 1997 animated movie "Hercules", with "Avengers" filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo producing through their AGBO production company, reports variety.com.

Action specialist Dave Callaham is also on board to write the "Hercules" script. Callaham is known for teaming up with Sylvester Stallone for the original screenplay for "The Expendables", creating his character for the franchise.

The 1997 movie was a musical-fantasy retelling of the Hercules legend. It was directed by Ron Clements and John Musker.

The character of Hercules was voiced by Tate Donovan, who was snatched as a baby by Hades and forced to live among mortals as a half-man, half-god.