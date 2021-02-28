Russo Brothers reveal they 'fought' with Sony to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man

Film directors Anthony and Joe Russo recently revealed that it was not a smooth-sailing journey for actor Tom Holland to land the lead role in the 'Spider-Man' franchise.

As per Entertainment Weekly, the directors shared that they had to fight with Sony, which owns the film rights to Spider-Man, to cast Holland as Peter Parker (Spider-Man). While the directors and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were very enthusiastic about Holland, the studio was more resistant to the choice.

"We talked with Feige at Marvel about Holland and he got excited and then we went to Sony, " Joe said in an interview with British GQ, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Joe added, "And they were like, 'Let's think about it for a minute.' We could tell we were meeting resistance from Sony. So we brought Holland back, brought him back, brought him back, and we were relentless in our pursuit of jamming him down the throat of the studio who owns this IP. It came down to a fight, yet Sony just kept dragging their feet." Joe further said that Sony was hesitant to give them control of 'Spider-Man' franchise, and "nervous about handing off something that could ultimately cost them hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars down the line." "Sony's reservations were: 'Are we loaning it? Or are we giving it to them to help us reinvent it in a way that adds value for us?'" he continued.