Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley from 'Harry Potter' joins Instagram

Back in May, Grint welcomed his daughter with girlfriend Georgia Groome.

Grint, known for his role of Ron Weasley in the hit fantasy franchise. He was 11 when he was cast in the first film. Since then, he's appeared in several movies and TV shows, including the sitcom 'Sick Note.'

The couple's publicist said, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time." The new-born’s name hasn't been disclosed by the couple as of now.

Grint 31, and Groome, 28, have been together since 2011.

Last year, the couple sparked marriage rumours as Groome was spotted wearing a gold band on her wedding finger during pub lunch. The "Double Date" actress rocked a trendy denim pinafore dress and a grey oversized jumper.

Groome opted for minimal accessories during their cosy lunch date, with attention on her gold band. Grint also stepped out with a simple ring, which he wore on his middle finger.