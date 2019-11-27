Royal couple reacts to Camila Cabello stealing pencil from Kensington Palace

Washington D.C: Singer Camila Cabello has a royal confession to make about her recent visit to the Kensington Palace.

The crooner, who took a tour of the royal palace talked about her visit on the BBC Radio 1, reported People magazine.

During the interview, she admitted that she was "triple doggy dared" by BBC's host Greg James to steal anything which will possibly commemorate her visit.

As the singer couldn't resist she stole a "pencil".

"We're about to meet William and Kate and I said, 'Steal something.' I said, 'Steal that pencil,'" James recalled.

"And I was like, 'You triple doggy dare me?" Cabello asked, to which James agreed. "You can't do a triple doggy dare," she continued. "If there's anything I've learned in my life, it's that. So I did it." But the 'Havana' singer's partner in crime took no time to throw her under the bus as she completed her sneaky action.

"And then you, to one of the palace people, called me out on it and you were like, 'She stole a pencil!' And I was like, 'Oh my god." Cabello said. "I put it in my mom's purse, and my mom's like, 'We have to give it back!' and I'm like, 'No, he triple doggy dared me, I have to take the pencil!'" "So I still have it," Cabello proudly continued, before jokingly adding, "I'm sorry William and I'm sorry Kate. I honestly couldn't sleep last night. I had to get it off my chest." It didn't take much time for Kensington Palace to catch the attention of the Cabello's stolen pencil.

Reverting to the interview, the royalties Kate and Prince William's palace simply tweeted a pair of eyes emoji acknowledging the fact that they were very much aware of the stolen pencil.