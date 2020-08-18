Rose McGowan accuses 'The Descendants' director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct when she was 15

Rose McGowan has accused 'The Descendants' director Alexander Payne of sexual misconduct. The actress, who has been one of the most prominent women to come forward with allegations of rape against Harvey Weinstein, in a tweet on Monday wrote about Wayne's sexually inappropriate behaviour towards her when she was 15.
"Alexander Payne. You sat me down & played a soft-core porn movie you directed for Showtime under a different name. I still remember your apartment in Silverlake. You are very well-endowed. You left me on a street corner afterwards. I was 15," McGowan tweet, along with a GIF of herself saying 'NO'.
Sharing a picture of teenage self, she added, "I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy. This was me at 15."
Rose McGowan on Tuesday also took to Instagram to pen down a lengthy note about the alleged incident. She wrote, "Last night I dropped a bomb of truth. For years I had thought a man I had sexual relations with was a a sexual experience I had. I now know I was groomed. I auditioned for him at 15. After my experience with him, I quit acting entirely until I was ‘discovered’ at 21. When that happened, I was like, f**k it, let’s do this. "
Talking about her 2012 tweet on Alexander Payne's Oscar win, she further added, " I even tweeted a congratulations on his Oscar win in 2012, that’s how deep in the Cult of Hollywood I was. It wasn’t until three weeks after the Weinstein story broke that I re-evaluated the situation. I feel badly about throwing a bomb into someone’s life and career, but I guess that’s social conditioning. I’m more sad than angry. Sad for 15 year-old me. Sad for the adult me that still thought it was a choice I made."
"Grooming is real. I want you all to know that it’s not your fault if you were mentally massaged into thinking it’s okay. It is not. I know this now. I would even go up to this director at events and ask him, with a smile, “remember when you had sex with me at 15?” And I would laugh it off."
"That is deep societal programming. If you are out there trying to have sex with an underage minor, you are committing a crime, even if the minor doesn’t know it. I was attracted to him, so I thought it was on me, but that’s not correct. I was not an adult. When it happened, I’d recently been left behind in Hollywood by a family member to fend for myself. The wolves preyed," she added.
