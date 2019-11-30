Rory McCann aka 'The Hound' from 'Game of Thrones' was homeless and stole food before getting the show

"Two years ago I was in a tent - literally in a tent and stealing food occasionally. Eventually I got a job and sorted myself out, but then suddenly I'm getting driven around in a nice car in the biggest and best show in the world; just shows how your fortunes can change. Amazing. I managed to go back there and pay my library fines," Rory said.

He was joined on stage by the Stark family including Sean Bean (Ned Stark on the show), to share various comical anecdotes from filming the record-breaking HBO blockbuster.

Based on George RR Martin's novel series, "A Song Of Ice And Fire", and created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, the "Game Of Thrones" television series concluded with its eighth season earlier this year.