Rock 'n' Roll legend Little Richard dies at 87

Washington D.C.: The music industry has lost one of the greatest icons of all time. The Rock 'n' Roll legend Little Richard is no more. He was 87.

"Richard had been sick for 2 months. He died at his Tennessee home, surrounded by his brother, sister, and son," TMZ quoted Richard's bass guitarist, Charles Glenn as saying.

Glenn also recalled the conversation he had with the late legend on March 27, where the singer asked him to come over and visit.

However, he says that he could not visit because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, TMZ reported.