Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to release in India on THIS date

The makers of Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘The Batman’ unveiled new posters on Thursday that reveal when the film will release in India.

The much-anticipated celluloid based on the caped crusader will hit theatres in India on March 4, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film will follow the superhero in a new adventure that will see him cross paths with several iconic characters from DC comics and films.

The trailer, which debuted last year reveals a film that is unmistakably the darkest and most violent cinematic outing yet, even when compared to Christopher Nolan's gritty 'Dark Knight' trilogy.

In a Gotham City saturated in rain and gloom, Pattinson's Batman, just a year into his reign as a costumed vigilante, attacks his enemies with visceral, unhinged brutality that past live-action Batman movies never quite reached.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film also features Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

In addition to Pattinson and Kravitz, 'The Batman' will feature an all-star cast including Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as a Gotham City D.A.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:59 AM IST