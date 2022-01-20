e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING: Novak Djokovic mulling to sue Australia for £3.2m over ill treatmentSensex falls 164.47 pts to 59,934.35 in opening session, Nifty declines 52.45 pts to 17,885.95India records 3,17,532 new COVID-19 cases, 491 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 9,287
Advertisement

Hollywood

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:59 AM IST

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' to release in India on THIS date

The film will follow the superhero in a new adventure that will see him cross paths with several iconic characters from DC comics and films.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The makers of Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘The Batman’ unveiled new posters on Thursday that reveal when the film will release in India.

The much-anticipated celluloid based on the caped crusader will hit theatres in India on March 4, 2022 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Advertisement

The film will follow the superhero in a new adventure that will see him cross paths with several iconic characters from DC comics and films.

The trailer, which debuted last year reveals a film that is unmistakably the darkest and most violent cinematic outing yet, even when compared to Christopher Nolan's gritty 'Dark Knight' trilogy.

In a Gotham City saturated in rain and gloom, Pattinson's Batman, just a year into his reign as a costumed vigilante, attacks his enemies with visceral, unhinged brutality that past live-action Batman movies never quite reached.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film also features Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman.

In addition to Pattinson and Kravitz, 'The Batman' will feature an all-star cast including Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as a Gotham City D.A.

ALSO READ

'You cannot tell a cat what to do': Zoe Kravitz reveals her feline co-stars in 'The Batman' were the... 'You cannot tell a cat what to do': Zoe Kravitz reveals her feline co-stars in 'The Batman' were the...
Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:59 AM IST
Advertisement