Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' released date pushed back due to COVID-19

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has pushed back the release dates of many Warner Bros. films, including Matt Reeve's 'The Batman.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Robert Pattinson starrer which was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on June 25, 2021, will now see the light of the day on October 1, 2021.

The release of the film has been postponed owing to the production delays due to the shutdown of the entertainment industry caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Other movies under the banner that will witness delay in their release include 'The Many Saints of Newark' which is a prequel to 'The Sopranos.' The film will now hit the theatres on March 12, 2021, instead of September 25, 2020.

Another big release affected by the pandemic is the biopic of 'King Richard' starring Will Smith in the lead role. It has been pushed back from November 25, 2020, to November 19, 2021.