Robert Pattinson's first look as 'The Batman' - what sets him apart from Affleck, Bale, and Kilmer's Dark Knights?

Leaving his ‘Twilight’ image behind, the world’s most handsome man (according to science), Robert Pattinson is all set to embark on his DC journey as the iconic superhero – Batman.
Director Matt Reeves revealed the first look in a red light theme, with a score by composer Michael Giacchino. Dressed as the Caped Crusader, Pattinson looked every bit tantalizing, as he came into focus.
Robert’s look emphasizes on his chiselled jawline, a first in this one, and a detailed logo on the chest that is made of two broken pistol grips, suggesting they’re the same weapons used by the man with the clown face who killed his parents in Joker (2019).
For those unversed, Robert is the tenth actor to essay the role of Batman onscreen. While actors like Lewis G Wilson (1943), Robert Lowrey (1949) and Adam West (1966) did commence Batman onscreen till the 70s, it was Michael Keaton, who drove fans crazy with his charm, and also garnered positive reviews by critics.
Fast forward to the 90s, and Batman was offered to Val Kilmer, who due to his differences didn't last long. However, his well-defined suit did serve inspiration for those wanting to delve into the life of this DC hero in the years to come. Sadly, things went haywire towards the late 90s when George Clooney and his infamous Bat-nipples sort of killed the franchise.
Batman remained a joke for all this while, until Christopher Nolan came out with Christian Bale in Batman Begins (2005). Surely this was the ignition of an epic trilogy that gave us the iconic supervillain Joker essayed by Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight (2008) and, the mighty film of all time The Dark Knight Rises (2012). The films didn’t just evolve with their costume but also a bonus introduction to gadgets and rides that sent fans into a frenzy.
Nolan did make a wise decision to not overdo things, which even led Bale refusing to reprise the role under another filmmaker. However, with the expansion of DC universe, Batman was essential in order to hold the franchise together.
Ben Affleck in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), didn’t get much appreciation after Bale. The obvious idea of keeping up with millennials only made fans cringe. Not to mention, his constant visit to rehabs and a not so impressive physique hidden under a mammoth batsuit, was a major let down.
Expectations from Pattinson have been on the rise, and the first look promises a better portrayal along with attention to detail.
Joining Pattinson in The Batman is Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.
“The Batman” is set to debut in theaters on June 25, 2021.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)