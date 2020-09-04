Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19; filming of 'The Batman' temporarily paused

Washington DC [US]: Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is said to have tested positive for COVID-19, causing filming of the much-anticipated movie 'The Batman' to halt.

According to Vanity Fair, Pattinson tested positive only a few days after the shooting of the movie had resumed near London following lockdown.

"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," Warner Bros said in a statement adding that they would not comment on any individual worker's health.

The US publication has confirmed through a reliable source that Pattinson was the individual who got infected.