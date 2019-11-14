Robert Pattinson says there's a ballerina inside him

Actor Robert Pattinson is eager to push his body to the limit and transform himself into a ballet dancer on screen. He says he feels there is a ballerina inside him.
The "Twilight" star says he has always been fascinated by the idea of making a film set in the ballet world, even though he has not the slightest clue about the highly technical dance, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"Something I was trying to find for years was to do a ballet movie... And then my agent was like, 'Why? Do you know how to (do) ballet?' I'm like, 'No'," Pattinson told singer-actress Jennifer Lopez in Variety's Actors on Actors series.
Pressed for more details about his dance desire, Pattinson said: "I think there's a ballerina inside me... I really wanted to do it."
The 33-year-old said part of the attraction is tackling a role no one would expect from him, just like his latest release, psychological horror movie "The Lighthouse".
"I'm like, 'Get to have sex with a mermaid, and constantly naked. I have a cool moustache'," he shares of how he decided to sign on for the project.
"I love finding something where I have absolutely no idea how to do it. I don't approach parts if there's something relatable. If I was going after parts which seem somehow relatable to my real self, I would be consistently playing chronically insecure losers."
Agreeing with Pattinson, Lopez said: "I think that's what people don't understand about actors and their choices. It's about finding something you haven't done."
