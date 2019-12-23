Robert Pattinson says he doesn't know how to act

London: Actor Robert Pattinson says before shooting a scene he has to force himself into character as he doesn't "really know how to act".

The actor, who will next be seen in the black-and-white psychological horror film "The Lighthouse", said he would "drink mud from puddles" and "punch himself in the face" to prepare for a shot.

"Because I don't really know how to act, I kind of wanted to somehow make it real, and one of the ways I've always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action," Pattinson told The Observer.