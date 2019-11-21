Robert Pattinson reveals how 'Twilight,' 'Harry Potter' created an impact on his role as 'Batman'

Washington D.C.: Actor Robert Pattinson opened up about how his earlier roles in films like 'Harry Potter' and 'Twilight' have created an impact on his recent role as the caped crusader in 'The Batman.' The actor sat down with Kristien Gijbels for the podcast 'HFPA In Conversation' and spoke about the news of casting as the superhero being leaked.

"It's funny because the secrecy of things is taken very seriously," Robert shared about finding out the news was leaked on his way to Cannes.

"I just thought they'd all have thought I did it, but I can't even get people to come to dinner with me, let alone be able to leak stuff to the press. I don't even know my pin number." The news also leaked at an inopportune time for the star. He was busy promoting his film 'The Lighthouse.' "It was weird as well because everyone just assumed it was true, and it wasn't true at the time," he shared. "It's also annoying as well, because Lighthouse is this little movie, and you kind of don't want to piss everyone off where they organize this whole press tour and then everyone asks you about something else...It was quite stressful." Talking about his days back while he was facing the camera for 'Harry Potter', the actor revealed that he did not feel any kind of pressure.

"It was a really nice environment on Harry Potter," he shared.

"Even compared to the movies I've done since, it was very protective. The way the kids were treated...In Harry Potter, they were at school and they were kind of doing work at the same time...It felt like a very friendly family environment." The star recalled a fond memory on one of his first press tours. "It was amazing. Especially during that press tour," he shared. "I remember going to Tokyo for the first time, and sitting in my room looking out over the city and being like, 'How has this happened?' I really like that movie...I wouldn't be acting if it wasn't for that."