'Robert Pattinson is perfect for the role of Batman': Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz, who is set to play Catwoman in Matt Reeves' "The Batman", says she is excited to work with Robert Pattinson as the actor perfectly suits the part of the DC superhero.

Pattison was announced as the new Batman last year and his casting has been a topic of debate among fans. Kravitz said she is happy to have the British actor on board as her "partner in crime".

"I've never worked with him before, but we've been together for the last few weeks. I had to camera test with him and now we've been training together and rehearsing together and he's just a delightful person and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor.