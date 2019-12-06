Robert Downey’s ‘Dolittle’ remake to arrive in India soon

Actor Robert Downey Jr.’s “Dolittle”, which is a remake of the 1998 film “Dr. Dolittle”, is set to release in India on January 17, 2020 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Stephen Gaghan, “Dolittle” is the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals. It will release in India on the same day as the US.

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, shuts himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

—IANS