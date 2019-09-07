Robert Downey Jr's Instagram hacked with Amazon gift cards and Tesla Model Xs giveaways

Washington D.C.: American actor Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account was hacked on Friday and the star warned fans to stay alert against anything posted by that account.

The 54-year-old actor, better known as Iron Man, took to the micro-blogging site to request his fans to 'steer-clear' of his Instagram account. "I'm sorry to say my Instagram has been compromised... Please steer clear for the time being until it's sorted. Thank you all. I love you 3000," he wrote on Twitter.