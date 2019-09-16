Robert Downey Jr to feature in Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' stand-alone movie

Los Angeles: Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The "Iron Man" star will feature in Scarlett Johansson's "Black Widow" stand-alone.

According to a Deadline report, "Downey will be seen in the role of Stark one more time, however, in the Marvel prequel 'Black Widow' in May 2020."

The highly-anticipated movie will star Johansson as Romanoff aka Black Widow, an agent of the fictional spy agency S.H.I.E.L.D and a member of the superhero team, the Avengers.

However, it is unclear if Downey Jr will be seen in the Iron Man suit or as Tony Stark. No other information was available.

Directed by Cate Shortland, "Black Widow also stars Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and O T Fagbenle.

The film is slated to be released on May 1, 2020.