Rita Ora, Taika Waititi make their romance official; check out PDA at 'Suicide Squad 2' premiere

Singer-songwriter Rita Ora and filmmaker Taika Waititi made their romance official at the 'Suicide Squad 2' premiere in Los Angeles.

As per E! News, the duo set the red carpet ablaze with their public display of affection at the 'Suicide Squad 2 premiere' on Monday.

Considering this marked their first red carpet appearance as a couple, Rita and Taika made sure it was a moment to remember. For one, the two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other as they walked arm-in-arm.

Additionally, they both looked effortlessly stylish at the star-studded event. The 'For You' musician stunned in a striking white blazer dress by Azzi and Osta that featured daring cutouts, a plunging neckline and a sexy open back. She accessorised the outfit with diamond-embellished heels and drop earrings.