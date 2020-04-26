RIP Tony Stark: Twitterati get nostalgic on one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" emerged as the highest grossing action film of 2019 breaking several records, and winning numerous accolades. It's been a year since the release of the film, and Twitter made sure we didn't miss out on it's anniversary and made the film a top trend on Sunday.

It was an emotional affair for the fans as they lost some of their favourite heroes, with Iron Man sacrificing his life for the world by beating Thanos, Captain America (essayed by Chris Evans) passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Black Widow giving her life so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone.

Here are some tweets that summarise our emotions in a nutshell.