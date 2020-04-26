RIP Tony Stark: Twitterati get nostalgic on one-year anniversary of Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" emerged as the highest grossing action film of 2019 breaking several records, and winning numerous accolades. It's been a year since the release of the film, and Twitter made sure we didn't miss out on it's anniversary and made the film a top trend on Sunday.
It was an emotional affair for the fans as they lost some of their favourite heroes, with Iron Man sacrificing his life for the world by beating Thanos, Captain America (essayed by Chris Evans) passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, aka Falcon and Black Widow giving her life so that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) could secure the Soul Stone.
Here are some tweets that summarise our emotions in a nutshell.
The film's star-studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolin. In July, "Avengers: Endgame" dethroned "Avatar" to become the world's highest-grossing film of all time.
Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Joe, and Anthony, the film marked the end of the third Marvel phase.
Marvel will be starting off its most anticipated phase four by redefining the superhero universe with women's power in focus.
"Black Widow", starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role, was delayed last month. The film will now open on November 6, in the place of fellow Marvel adventure "The Eternals", reports variety.com.
In turn, "The Eternals" moves to February 12 next year. "Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings", which introduces Hollywood's first Asian superhero, moves to May 7, while "Doctor Strange 2" will now release on March 25, 2022. "Thor: Love And Thunder" on February 18, 2022.
"Black Panther 2" will still debut on May 6, 2022, while "Captain Marvel 2" has been set for July 8, 2022.