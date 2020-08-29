'RIP The King of Wakanda': Twitter bids adieu to 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press

Twitterati mourned the death of Chadwick by offering condolences on the microblogging site.

"This is a crushing blow" actor and director Jordan Peele said on Twitter, one of many expressing shock as the news spread across social media.

"This broke me," said actor and writer Issa Rae.

