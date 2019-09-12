Rihanna wants women to feel 'sexiest' in her latest collection

In an interview to i-D magazine, the "Man down" hitmaker said she hopes to see women feel their best in the garments, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "It's for women to feel their sexiest, their boldest, their most feminine, their most masculine, their most, period. I'm a curvy girl, and if I can't wear it myself, it's not going to work. "I need to see how it looks on my hips, on my thighs, on my stomach - does it look good on me or only on a fit model? It's important," added Rihanna.
Rihanna sent shock waves in the Fashion industry last year with her own brand. Rihanna's FENTY collection is crumbling the narrative of skinny-blonde models with its empowering body-positive, sex-positive mission. Rihanna has always been an advocate for inclusive fashion. She often speaks about her desire to make a safe space for all people with the brand, no matter their shape, size, race, or gender.
And her new Savage x Fenty is everything she stands for... Rihanna set the New York Fashion Week on fire with her astounding show. From performances by the biggest names in hip-hop Migos, DJ Khaled, A$AP Ferg, and Tierra Whack to fashion cameos by Gigi and Bella Hadid, Laverne Cox and Cara Delevingn.
The show is set to release on amazon in a week and Rihanna shared a little teaser to her fans through instagram.
Halsey took to her instagram to share about how amazing the show was. Halsey performed her much awaited single 'Graveyard' at the show.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)