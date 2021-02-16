Rihanna shares topless picture with Lord Ganesha necklace, invites social media fury

International popstar Rihanna, who recently made headlines for voicing her support to the ongoing farmers agitation in India, has once again invited social media fury.
In her latest post on Twitter, the 'Work' hitmaker is seen posing topless with a necklace that has Hindu god Lord Ganesha's pendant attached to it.
Wearing just a pair of satin lavender shorts, Rihanna is covering her modesty with her hand.
Sharing it, she tweeted, "when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty"
The picture has received severe backlash on the micro-blogging site and several users have accused the pop star of insulting Hindu deities.
A user wrote, "Please stop using my religion as your aesthetic."
Another commented, "So out of line, using our sentimental values as an accessory, shame! @rihanna it wasn't bad enough that u were making children make fenti products, now u had to go & pull this cultural appropriation stuff."
"Nah man wtf is this, this is highly disrespectful..!!! She is wearing a Hindu God half naked. This is cultural appropriation. Our gods aren't for your aesthetics!" read a comment.
Earlier this month, the pop sensation's tweet about the ongoing farmers' protest in India had left a section of Twitter furious.
The 32-year-old singer, who has over 100 million followers on Twitter, had taken to the micro-blogging site and shared a news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police."
"Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," Rihanna added.
While she was brutally trolled by netizens, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had also reacted sharply to comment by Rihanna.
Meanwhile, it is worth noting that this isn't the first time Riri has courted a controversy on the religious front.
In 2009, Rihanna grabbed the spotlight for her Sanskrit tattoo inspired by the holy text of Bhagavad Gita.
The owner of Fenty beauty had come under fire for her lingerie line, last year, for using Islamic texts in her fashion show.
The beauty mogul, who had launched the second edition of her all-inclusive lingerie Savage X Fenty Volume 2, received flak for using the sampling of an Islamic text in her fashion show.
Scores of netizens had called out Rihanna for using Coucou Chloe’s track ‘Doom’, which was remixed by adding Islamic Hadith – “a collection of traditions containing sayings of the prophet Muhammad, which constitute the major source of guidance for Muslims apart from the Quran.”
She had later apologised for the same and taken accountability, stating that she will make sure nothing like this ever happens again.