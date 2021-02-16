Rihanna shares topless picture with Lord Ganesha necklace, invites social media fury

International popstar Rihanna, who recently made headlines for voicing her support to the ongoing farmers agitation in India, has once again invited social media fury.

In her latest post on Twitter, the 'Work' hitmaker is seen posing topless with a necklace that has Hindu god Lord Ganesha's pendant attached to it.

Wearing just a pair of satin lavender shorts, Rihanna is covering her modesty with her hand.

Sharing it, she tweeted, "when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty"