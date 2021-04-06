Rihanna goes incognito at 'Stop Asian Hate' protests in New York City

International popstar Rihanna, who recently made headlines for voicing her support to the ongoing farmers agitation in India, is now taking a stand against anti-Asian hate crimes in the US.

Over 10,000 Asian-Americans gathered in New York for a "Stop-Asian-Hate" rally.

The demonstrators on Sunday assembled at Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, and marched to City Hall Park and across the Brooklyn Bridge before ending at Cadman Plaza, reports Xinhua news agency.

Local officials, victims of hate crimes and people from various ethnic communities participated in the event.

Joining the protest was Riri who went incognito on the streets of NYC with her assistant, Tina Truong.