Rihanna Birthday Special: Sizzling pictures of the singer who made waves in India

Rihanna aka Robyn Rihanna Fenty, was born in Barbados, on February 20, 1988. She turned 33 today.
The “Disturbia” singer made waves in India on two separate occasions. 1 – tweeting about the ongoing farmers’ protests and 2 – wearing a Lord Ganesha pendant in a topless picture.
While Rihanna isn’t new to controversy, here’s a photo album of her sizzling pictures to mark the singer’s special day on a stylish note.
Riri attended school alongside international cricketers Chris Jordan and Carlos Brathwaite.
Rihanna was an army cadet in a sub-military programme, and while she did want to graduate from high school, she dropped out and chose a career in music instead.
She has global chartbusters like "Diamonds", "Umbrella" and "We Found Love" to her credit.
The chart-topping single "Umbrella" earned Rihanna her first Grammy Award, leading her to be recognised globally.
Her accolades include 9 Grammys, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and 6 Guinness World Records.
In 2012 and 2014, Forbes ranked her among the top 10 highest-paid celebrities.
In 2012 and 2018, Riri was named her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by the TIME magazine.
In 2017, Rihanna launched FENTY Beauty and took over the makeup market with its highly inclusive range, especially for women of colour.
In 2019, she was crowned as the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of USD 600 million.
The wealth was a result of her fashion label FENTY which rolled out clothing and accessories that broke all stereotypes.
Besides being an ace singer, Riri has also tried her hand at acting in some of the biggest movies like Battleship (2012), Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017), and Ocean's 8 (2018).
Not to mention, the Government of Barbados also appointed her as an ambassador of education, tourism, and investment in 2018.