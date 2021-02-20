Rihanna Birthday Special: Sizzling pictures of the singer who made waves in India

In 2017, Rihanna launched FENTY Beauty and took over the makeup market with its highly inclusive range, especially for women of colour.

In 2019, she was crowned as the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of USD 600 million.

The wealth was a result of her fashion label FENTY which rolled out clothing and accessories that broke all stereotypes.

Besides being an ace singer, Riri has also tried her hand at acting in some of the biggest movies like Battleship (2012), Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017), and Ocean's 8 (2018).

Not to mention, the Government of Barbados also appointed her as an ambassador of education, tourism, and investment in 2018.