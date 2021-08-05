Rihanna becomes the richest female musician in the world with a net worth of Rs 12,620 crore!

Singer and businesswoman Rihanna has become one of the richest female musicians in the world.

On Wednesday, Forbes announced her net worth of $1.7 Billion (Rs 12,620 crore) about four years after launching her beauty line, Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna is one of the phenomenal singers who has garnered immense love and appreciation for her music from all over the world.

The 33-year-old artist has also become the second wealthiest female entertainer, after Oprah.

While Rihanna may have gotten her start in music - selling 250 million records globally - her makeup brand is what pushed her into the billionaire's club, according to media reports.