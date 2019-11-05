Richard Gere set to become father again at 70

Los Angeles: At 70, Hollywood star Richard Gere is expecting a second baby with wife Alejandra within nine months after the birth of their son.

Spanish magazine Hola!, which broke the news of the birth of the couple's first child in February and published exclusive photos of their May 2018 wedding near New York, says the baby is expected in "next spring", reports dailymail.co.uk.

The "Pretty Woman" star Gere, who turned 70 at the end of August, also has a son aged 19, Homer James Jigme Gere, with former wife Carey Lowell.

Alejandra, 36, who was born in Spain's northwest region of Galicia, is mother to a six-year-old son called Albert with her ex-husband Govind Freidland.