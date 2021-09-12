e-Paper Get App

Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor in party's National Executive Meeting
Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:27 PM IST

'Reminds me of American Horror Story': Kim Kardashian's head-to-toe black leather suit triggers meme fest

Kim's estranged husband Kanye West had donned a similar look a couple of years back.
FPJ Web Desk
Socialite and television personality Kim Kardashian left fans puzzled when she landed in the city wearing a leather suit with her face also covered in a zipped leather mask.

According to dailymail.co.uk, Kim landed in NYC with mother Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris' partner Corey Gamble ahead of the Met Gala, scheduled to take place on September 13.

Kim's estranged husband Kanye West had donned a similar look a couple of years back.

Kim paired the eerie look with high black boots and a ponytail.

The ensemble triggered a meme-fest online and several users took to Twitter to share hilarious reactions.

Check out the tweets here:

(With IANS inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:27 PM IST
