Reel meets real life: 'Contagion' movie consultant doctor tests positive for coronavirus

A week after Steven Soderbergh's 2011 directorial Contagion became one of the most-watched films amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak, the film’s head medical consultant has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report by NBC news, Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, the director of Columbia University's Center for Infection and Immunity, who was the chief scientific consultant for the pandemic inspired film, shared his diagnosis while talking about the virus on "Lou Dobbs Tonight" on Fox Business Network.

The doctor had coughed a couple of times while he was being interviewed. "If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey," said Lipkin.

With a multi-starrer cast including Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet, Contagion revolves around the spread of a virus transmitted by fomites, which is brought to a halt with the help of a vaccine.

However it touches upon the attempts made by medical researchers and public health officials to identify and contain the disease, amid the loss of social order due to the pandemic.

With the current outbreak leading to a lockdown situation and social distancing, many have taken to binge watching movies and series. According to reports, the film is the most watched flick online after the Harry Potter franchise. Also, it became the seventh most popular film on iTunes.