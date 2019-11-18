Rebuilding people: Kevin Hart sweats it out in gym post car crash

Washington D.C. [USA]: Comedian-actor Kevin Hart is fast recovering from a surgery he underwent following his car crash in September.

Hart recently put out a whole-body workout clip of him sweating it out in a gym. In the post, the 40-year-old shared plans to attain "new levels of greatness".

"Rebuilding people.... I'm not trying to get back to where I was...I'm trying to reach new levels of greatness....not for you guys tho...I'm trying to reach these new levels for MYSELF," the 'Jumanji' star wrote alongside the clip.