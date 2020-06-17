Rebel Wilson flaunts weight loss progress after declaring 2020 'year of health'; see pics

Australian actor Rebel Wilson is flaunting her weight loss progress.

According to Fox News, earlier this year the 40-year-old actor deemed 2020 'the year of health' as she began her weight-loss journey.

In May, Wilson shared that her fitness goal is to slim down to 75 kg, that is about 165 lbs. , by the end of the year.

Now, the 'Isn't It Romantic' star is turning heads with a handful of pics from a recent night out, showing off her figure.

Wilson put out a post on Instagram wherein she shared two photos of herself in a silky, knee-length dress with a deep v-neck. With a thin gold belt completing the ensemble.