Reality star Caitlyn Jenner, 70, strips down to black bikini for jungle shower

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, recently had fans gawking after she striped down for a shower on UK reailty show I’m A Celeb. The 70 year old flaunted her toned bod at 70, and was lauded by specators after her pictures went viral.

"It was just so refreshing," Caitlyn smiled after her morning wash.

One user wrote, "Caitlyn has a better body and t**s than me." "Ngl Caitlyn Jenner has a better body than me and she’s 70!" a second said. A third wrote: "Hats off to Caitlyn Jenner for showing off her bikini body in the shower." A fourth added: "Not gunna lie Caitlyn Jenner looks so much better than I’ve ever looked in a bikini! She’s killing it to be fair"

Jenner has six children including Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Assigned male at birth, Caitlyn Jenner publicly came out as a trans woman in April 2015. Jenner starred in the reality television series I Am Cait, which focused on her gender transition. In January 2017, she underwent sex reassignment surgery. She has been called the most famous transgender woman in the world.

The image used is only for representational purpose.