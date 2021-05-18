Rapper T.I. under investigation by LAPD over sexual assault allegations

American rapper Clifford 'T.I.' Harris has been put under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegations of sexual assault.

According to Variety, the LAPD did not disclose further details about the probe, including whether T.I's wife, Tameka 'Tiny' Harris, is also under investigation. Steve Sadow, who is T.I. and Tiny's lawyer had released a statement to Variety and another outlet regarding the investigation that broke the news.

The story reported that an anonymous woman in L.A. met with detectives virtually in April, and detailed another accuser who allegedly filed a police report in Las Vegas, though it has not been confirmed that an investigation is taking place there.