Rapper Nicki Minaj's dad Robert Maraj killed in hit-and-run near New York

Robert Maraj, father of rapper Nicki Minaj, was killed in a hit-and-run case near New York.

According to police, Maraj, 64, was hit by a car on Friday when he was walking on a road in Mineola, Long Island, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on Saturday.

While Minaj's representative confirmed her father's death, she has yet to comment on the incident.