Rapper Nick Blixky, 21, shot dead in New York City

Washington D.C.: Rapper Nick Blixky, who was set to drop his first mixtape in less than a month, has died. The 21-year-old, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was fatally shot in New York City, police said Monday (local time).

According to Fox News, Blixky was found with gunshot wounds in front of a building in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighbourhood of Brooklyn at around 9:30 pm Sunday. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.