Rapper Lil Wayne thanks Trump for pardon in gun possession charge before leaving office

Outgoing President Donald Trump issued a wave of pardons using the final hours of his presidency to grant clemency to 143 people.
The record 73 pardons and 70 commutations came in addition to the dozens of similar actions that Trump took after he lost the November 3 presidential elections to Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.
Trump granted a full pardon to rapper Lil Wayne who had pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge in Miami.
Another rapper, Kodak Black, received a commutation after he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.
Wayne has "exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks.”
The artist took to Twitter and wrote, "I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community."
He also thanked his attorney, "I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love! - Dwayne Michael Carter Jr."
In October, just before the polls, Lil Wayne made headlines by posting a photo on social media that shows him giving Trump a thumbs up sign for the latter's work on criminal justice reform.
Not only was popular opinion over Lil Wayne's post divided, it has also been widely reported that the action was the reason his girlfriend Denise Bidot split from the rapper, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Besides Wayne and Black, Trump granted clemency to his former Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon, GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick among others.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the US around during a pared-down ceremony at the US Capitol.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)