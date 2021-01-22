Rapper Lil Wayne thanks Trump for pardon in gun possession charge before leaving office

Outgoing President Donald Trump issued a wave of pardons using the final hours of his presidency to grant clemency to 143 people.

The record 73 pardons and 70 commutations came in addition to the dozens of similar actions that Trump took after he lost the November 3 presidential elections to Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.

Trump granted a full pardon to rapper Lil Wayne who had pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge in Miami.

Another rapper, Kodak Black, received a commutation after he pleaded guilty to a weapons charge.

Wayne has "exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks.”

The artist took to Twitter and wrote, "I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community."