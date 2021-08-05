Rapper Dr. Dre's eldest daughter LaTanya Young says she's homeless, living out of her car

Washington [US]: American rapper and record producer Dr. Dre's eldest daughter has recently said that she's homeless and living out of her car, despite repeated pleas for help to her music mogul father.

According to Fox News, LaTanya Young, who works for DoorDash and Uber Eats as a delivery driver, in a new interview with a news outlet said that she hasn't received money from the Beats founder in a year and a half.

Young, who is a single mother of four, told the outlet, "My kids are staying with friends, they are not living in the car, it's just me. I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now. I got paid USD 15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I'm trying to keep my head above water. I've been in debt for a while."

LaTanya is Dre's daughter with Lisa Johnson, from whom he split when LaTanya was 5 years old. She claims she hasn't seen the music producer, born Andre Young, in 18 years and can only communicate with him via his team.

She has said that she fears losing her rental car because she can't afford the payments after moving to California from Las Vegas in search of better work.

She explained, "The car is a pretty penny. It's an SUV that costs USD 2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car."

LaTanya admitted that Dre has given her money in the past but says he stopped paying in January 2020.

"His lawyer has said that my dad doesn't want to help me because I've spoken about him in the press," she explained, adding, "I feel like I'm damned if I do, I'm damned if I don't. I'm just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids."

As per Fox News, another pain point for LaTanya was the news of the nearly USD 300,000 per month Dre is set to pay ex-wife Nicole Young as part of their divorce settlement.

She said, "It's embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: Why? What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got."