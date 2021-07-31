Rapper Cardi B slams ‘dirty a** troll’ for calling her 3-year-old daughter ‘disgusting and unhygienic’

Cardi's 'little baby' daughter turned three on July 10. The 28-year old diva shared a major throwback picture on her Instagram handle. The photos were taken when Kulture was just a month old. "Forever my little baby. My cancer queen," the 'WAP' rapper captioned the post.

In an earlier post, Cardi also shared a monochrome video featuring Kulture kissing her baby bump. "I want to kiss the baby there," the toddler could be heard saying in the adorable clip.

The songstress also shared an adorable picture from her maternity shoot album wherein she dished about her daughter preparing to take on the role of an older sibling. In the caption, she reflected on her own relationship with younger sister Hennessy Carolina, and wrote, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they are 3 years apart ... just like me and Henny."

Cardi B revealed her second pregnancy news while performing with husband Offset and his group Migos at the BET Awards on June 27, this year.

Alongside an intimate maternity photo, Cardi shared, "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

As per People Magazine, the couple has had their share of ups and downs, including a divorce filing last fall, but they reconciled by November and enjoyed a romantic vacation for Valentine's Day.