'Raped me, dropped me off pregnant on a corner': Lady Gaga recalls painful sexual assault

Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer Lady Gaga, who graced the latest episode of a candid chat with Oprah Winfrey revealed shocking details about her sexual assault.

The "Poker Face" singer recalled how a producer asked her to strip when she was only 19.

She said, "I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off'. And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn't stop. They didn't stop asking me, and I just froze and I—I don't even remember."

The 35-year-old went on to share details of the sexual assault which led to her getting pregnant.

She said, "First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I'd been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months."

"I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl. The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I've had so many MRIs and scans where they don't find nothing. But your body remembers," added Gaga.

On personal front, after breaking off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino and a short-lived fling with audio engineer Dan Horton, the singer has been going strong with her new beau, and entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

Earlier this year, Lady Gaga took home the Grammy with Ariana Grande for best pop duo/group performance for megahit 'Rain On Me' from Gaga's latest album 'Chromatica'.

Meanwhile, Gaga will next be seen in the upcoming biographical crime drama 'House Of Gucci'.

It is based on the popular book 'The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed' by Sara Gay Forden.

The upcoming movie follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.