Rami Malek has a 'big crush' on Robert Downey Jr

"Thank you for everything you've done for film and cinema - all of these roles from 'Chaplin' to 'Dolittle' now, 'Iron Man', everything.

"Everything that you've done has not only been something that we as actors look up to and admire, but you've taken so many of us under your wing, and I'm so appreciative," he said.

Downey Jr plays the titular role in "Dolittle", which is billed as a vivid re-imagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals.

Malek plays Chee-Chee the gorilla in the film.